Friends of the Library annual Dogwood sale supports literacy

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader From left, Jayla Dunn, Evie Huebert and Juleeann Dunn browsed through the Friends of the Library Bookstore earlier this month. The Friends of the Library will host their annual book sale in the Siloam Springs Public Library's Meeting Room A during the Dogwood Festival.

The annual Friends of the Library Dogwood Festival Book Sale provides customers with a great way to support literacy and get a good deal on their favorite books.