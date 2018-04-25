Gymnasts compete in regional meet
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Photo submitted Siloam Springs junior Ashley McFaddin qualified for the USAG Region 3 Gymnastics Championships held in Dallas April 20-21. McFaddin is a member of Williams Center Gymnastics Team in Fayetteville.
