JBU hosts Disaster Shelter Design Competition

Heidi Smith/Special to the Herald-Leader Shelters were subjected to a rain test on Friday afternoon. The shelters endured 12 minutes of rainfall equivalent to four inches per hour.

John Brown University's construction management students placed third at the seventh annual Disaster Shelter Design Competition.

