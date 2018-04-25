Letter to the Editor
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Downtown is now "Pedestrian Friendly" — One must surely wonder whether the Siloam Springs Board of Directors and the members of Siloam Springs "Main Street" committee realize they could canvass this entire town and rarely encounter a person who is not dismayed at the irrational, impractical mess that has been "created" (an operative word for this situation) in our downtown business district.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.