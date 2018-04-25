SSPD participating in drug take back initiative
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
The Siloam Springs Police department will be participating in the spring 2018 Arkansas Drug Take Back Initiative, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, according to a news release.
