Girls soccer picks up victory in penalty kicks
Sunday, April 29, 2018
CLARKSVILLE -- The Siloam Springs girls soccer team picked up a 2-2 (3-2 penalty kicks) victory at Clarksville on Thursday in a 5A/6A District 1 Conference game.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.