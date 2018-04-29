Huffman named VFW Arkansas firefighter of the year
n Ashely Little, VFW state commander, visited the SSFD to present him with the Gold Badge Public Servant Award on Monday.
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Kyle Huffman, a firefighter and paramedic with the Siloam Springs Fire Department, was named the 2017/2018 State Firefighter of the Year by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Arkansas.
