Huffman named VFW Arkansas firefighter of the year

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Ashley Little, Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Arkansas, presented Kyle Huffman, a firefighter and paramedic with the Siloam Springs Fire Department, with a Gold Badge Public Servant Award on Monday as Huffman's wife, Sophia Huffman, and daughter, Kendee Huffman, looked on.

Kyle Huffman, a firefighter and paramedic with the Siloam Springs Fire Department, was named the 2017/2018 State Firefighter of the Year by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Arkansas.