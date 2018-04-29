Meehan gets 20-year term for murder
Siloam Springs man pleads no contest in father’s death
Sunday, April 29, 2018
BENTONVILLE -- Ted Meehan denies killing his father in 2014, but conceded prosecutors had enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty of capital murder.
