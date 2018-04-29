Panthers lose at Clarksville, Dardanelle
Sunday, April 29, 2018
CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville outscored the Siloam Springs boys soccer team 2-1 in the second half to take a 3-2 5A/6A District 1 victory on Thursday.
