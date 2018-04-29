SBR returns for free marketing seminar

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Megan Green, a member of the Deluxe team, spoke to local small-business owners during the free marketing seminar at John Brown University's Simmons Great Hall on Wednesday. Deluxe provided free seminars to the top 10 towns in the Small Business Revolution competition.

The Small Business Revolution team returned to Siloam Springs on Wednesday to offer a free marketing seminar for small businesses in the region.