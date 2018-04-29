Siloam Springs Schools received C's, B on new state performance report
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Four Siloam Springs Schools received a letter grade of C and one received a B on the recently released 2017 School Performance Report.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.