SSHS softball loses to Greenwood on Senior Night
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Paxtyn Hayes belted three doubles and had six RBIs to lead Greenwood to a 21-0 victory in three innings over Siloam Springs on Senior Night on Tuesday at La-Z-Boy Softball Complex.
