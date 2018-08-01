Seasoning the skillet
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Some battles just never end. They sometimes span generations. My father and I would commiserate over how our spouses treated iron skillets. We both felt strongly that a well-seasoned skillet should never see a drop of detergent. But my mother and my wife both felt it necessary to always use a soapy sponge to clean the pan. This also removed the seasoning. No amount of reasoning or heated argument would convince them to just wipe out the pan.
