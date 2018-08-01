The keto diet

The ketogenic diet has been used for decades to treat epileptic patients, but should it be used as a weight loss diet for the long or short term? The principles of ketogenesis require a bit of understanding of physiology. Our body and brain use glucose as a primary energy source. However, humans are not able to store much glucose -- only a couple of days' worth. If we deprive our bodies of carbohydrates -- our main source of dietary glucose -- we will start to break down stored fatty acids into a usable energy source called ketones.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.