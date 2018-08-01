The mystery of the Mars dust storm

Ah...Mars! Mars is as closest to the Earth as it will be for the next 15 years! You can see it easily if you look directly south after 10 p.m. It is not too much improved with binoculars, but it might be worth a try to see if it improves the view. Mars, more than any other of the planets, is affected by local turbulence in our atmosphere. For even the mightiest of Earth-based telescopes, getting a clear picture of Mars has always been difficult. Not until the Hubble Space Telescope, outside the Earth's atmosphere, did we begin to get sharper images of Mars. Now we have imaging satellites around Mars itself and we have very sharp pictures of the terrain.

