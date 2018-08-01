Was Jesus political?
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
No, he was not. Yet he respected the leaders of Rome whose government and army dominated Israel. The only authorities he excoriated (Matthew 23) were the religious leaders of Judaism, the Pharisees, who eventually had him executed.
