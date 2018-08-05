Body found along highway in West Siloam Springs
Sunday, August 5, 2018
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Police identified the man whose body was found along U.S. Highway 412 in West Siloam Springs, Okla., on Thursday as Kelvin Dean Boyle, 35, of Missouri.
