Golf teams ready to tee off
n The Panthers and Lady Panthers head to Mountain Home on Monday and Tuesday to open the season.
Sunday, August 5, 2018
The Siloam Springs boys and girls golf teams will begin their 2018 seasons on Monday and Tuesday at the Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home.
