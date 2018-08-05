High school unveils new opportunities for CTE students
Sunday, August 5, 2018
Siloam Springs High School will be implementing four programs for their Career and Technical Education students in the upcoming school year, all of which are designed to try and establish an early connection between students and businesses in the area, a high school administrator said during a seminar on Wednesday afternoon.
