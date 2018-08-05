JBU women's basketball among best academically
Sunday, August 5, 2018
The John Brown University women's basketball team earned a spot on the annual Women's Basketball Coaches Association Top 25 Team Honor Roll, announced Tuesday, July 31, by the WBCA.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.