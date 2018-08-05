Kisner joins JBU men's staff

By JBU Sports Information

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information Tim Kisner was recently hired as the new assistant basketball coach at John Brown University.
The John Brown University men's basketball program has hired Tim Kisner as assistant coach, head coach Jason Beschta announced on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

