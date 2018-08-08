Another crown for Thompson

Photo submitted Lindsey Thompson of Kansas, Okla., was crowned queen of the 2018 Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale in June. Thompson is a former Siloam Spring Rodeo Queen and a member of the Siloam Springs Riding Club.

It takes a combination of beauty, brains, personality, talent and horsemanship skills to win the title of rodeo queen, and Lindsey Thompson of Kansas, Okla., proved she had all of the above when she was crowned 2018 Rodeo of the Ozarks Queen last June in Springdale.