Early voting for primary election underway

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Print item

Image submitted Voters in Ward I will have three candidates to choose from -- former Siloam Springs Mayor David Allen, Mindy Hunt and Fares Trinidad -- during the Aug. 14 primary election for the Ward I city board seat. Ward I, highlighted in black, is located on the northwest side of the city.
Zoom

Image submitted Voters in Ward I will have three candidates to choose from -- former Siloam Springs Mayor David Allen, Mindy Hunt and Fares Trinidad -- during the Aug. 14 primary election for the Ward I city board seat. Ward I, highlighted in black, is located on the northwest side of the city.

Early voting for Siloam Springs primary election for City Board Ward I is underway and the election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.