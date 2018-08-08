Faith in God

I sat in the emergency room of Washington Regional Hospital. My wife had rushed me there by car rather than by ambulance. I had passed out. Anytime you awaken flat on your face, it can cause concern. As for me, I felt fine, but my wife was alarmed. While waiting, I realized I was feeling no fear. I had peace. Why? I know Jesus! He passed through death for me and shares his life with me. I had no regrets or fears, only a task yet to finish. I joked with the staff (all excellent, by the way).

