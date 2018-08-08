Golfers open season in Mountain Home
n Tuesday’s results were not available at presstime.
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Siloam Springs golf teams opened their season Monday with the first day of the Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational held at Big Creek Golf and Country Club.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.