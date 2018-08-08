Golfers open season in Mountain Home

Neal Denton/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Evan Sauer putts onto the green Monday at the Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home. The tournament continued on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Siloam Springs golf teams opened their season Monday with the first day of the Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational held at Big Creek Golf and Country Club.