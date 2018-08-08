Tennis teams gearing up for season

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Trey Hardcastle returns a serve Monday during tennis practice at the John Brown University Tennis Complex. The Panthers open the season Aug. 16 at home against Alma.

The Siloam Springs boys and girls tennis teams have been working since late July for their season opener next week. The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Alma on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.