Rain shortens golf tournament

Neal Denton/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Evan Sauer putts onto the green during the Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational held Monday at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home.

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Siloam Springs girls shot a nine-hole round of 142 and finished fourth overall in a rain-shortened second day Tuesday at the Ultimate Auto Group High School at Big Creek Golf and Country Club.