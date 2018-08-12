Rain shortens golf tournament

n The Lady Panthers finished fourth overall in Mountain Home.

By Staff Reports

Sunday, August 12, 2018

Print item

Neal Denton/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Evan Sauer putts onto the green during the Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational held Monday at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home.
Zoom

Neal Denton/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Evan Sauer putts onto the green during the Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational held Monday at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home.

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Siloam Springs girls shot a nine-hole round of 142 and finished fourth overall in a rain-shortened second day Tuesday at the Ultimate Auto Group High School at Big Creek Golf and Country Club.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.