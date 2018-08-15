High school students given option to take home computers

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Jude Grass read in one of the many reading nooks in the recently completed Northside Elementary School Library as Rush Harris looked on. Both boys were waiting while their older siblings completed the school's open house for kindergarten students on Monday afternoon.

The Siloam Springs School District has achieved its goal of having a one-to-one ratio of electronic devices for students, and starting this year high school students will have the option to take home their Chromebook computers.