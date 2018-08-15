High school students given option to take home computers
Northside Elementery School Library project completed under budget
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
The Siloam Springs School District has achieved its goal of having a one-to-one ratio of electronic devices for students, and starting this year high school students will have the option to take home their Chromebook computers.
