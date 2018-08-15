Panthers set to scrimmage Pea Ridge

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs head football coach Brandon Craig talks to the Panthers during a break in a recent practice. The Panthers are set to play Pea Ridge in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Siloam Springs Panthers are ready to see another football team, and they're going to get their chance on Friday night. The Panthers return to the lights of Panther Stadium when they host Class 4A Pea Ridge for an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game.