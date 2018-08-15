Paulsen to represent SAC for NAIA honor
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
John Brown University women's soccer head coach Kathleen Paulsen has been selected to represent the Sooner Athletic Conference as its nomination for the NAIA's annual Coach of Character Award, the conference office announced on Monday afternoon.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.