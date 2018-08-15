Unfinished business for the Golden Eagles in 2018

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Aspen Carpenter, seen here in the Sooner Athletic Conference championship last season against Science and Arts, is expected to be one of the Golden Eagles' top contributors on offense.

The John Brown women's soccer team finished 18-3 in 2017, going 10-0 through Sooner Athletic Conference play, but the end of the season left a bad taste in the Golden Eagles' mouths.