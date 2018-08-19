City Board to tackle busy agenda Tuesday
Sunday, August 19, 2018
The city board will meet for their second meeting of August on Tuesday, and a number of items are on the agenda for their consideration. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. It is open to the public and the items they will consider are summarized below.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.