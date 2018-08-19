Mount Olive rezoning proposal prompts backlash from residents
The planning commission’s approval will go to the city board for final consideration on Aug. 21.
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Despite several dissenting public comments, the planning commission voted 5-1 to approve a rezone development permit during their meeting on Tuesday night that would allow for the construction of multi-family dwelling units in an area currently restricted to single-family housing.
