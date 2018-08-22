Cherokee Casino now offering ball, dice games
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Cherokee Casino and Hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla., was among the first casinos in the state to offer live craps and roulette after a change in law that allows real ball and dice games.
