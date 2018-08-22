Cherokee Casino now offering ball, dice games

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Patrons of the Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs gathered to play craps on Monday afternoon just an hour after the casino opened live gaming. Oklahoma law prevented casinos from offering games that included dice or balls, but a change in the law allowed them to begin offering craps and roulette. The Cherokee Casino in West Siloam was among the first in the state to offer the new games.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Patrons of the Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs gathered to play craps on Monday afternoon just an hour after the casino opened live gaming. Oklahoma law prevented casinos from offering games that included dice or balls, but a change in the law allowed them to begin offering craps and roulette. The Cherokee Casino in West Siloam was among the first in the state to offer the new games.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Cherokee Casino and Hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla., was among the first casinos in the state to offer live craps and roulette after a change in law that allows real ball and dice games.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.