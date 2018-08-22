Golden Eagles hungry and ready to go!
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
On the heels of a disappointing season in 2017, the John Brown men's soccer team is ready to redeem itself in 2018.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.