Lions under new leadership in 2018

Aidan Patton

GRAVETTE -- In 2017, the Gravette Lions defeated Shiloh Christian for the first time in 15 seasons, made the playoffs for the 11th straight year, and had a 2000-yard rusher. Now, for the first time since 2006, the Lions will take the field under a new head coach as Bill Harrelson stepped down and took the head football position at Fayetteville's Ramay Junior High. During Harrelson's tenure the Lions won the 4A-1 (2007), had two 10-win seasons (2007, 2011), and qualified for the 4A semifinals and quarterfinals.