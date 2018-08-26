AEDC's recent progress highlighted in public hearing
Sunday, August 26, 2018
A public hearing was held during the city board meeting Tuesday night to update board members and residents on two projects the Arkansas Economic Development Commission has underway in Siloam Springs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.