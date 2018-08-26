Down to the wire, JBU wins thriller
n The Golden Eagles scored the game-winner with 21.7 seconds remaining.
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Every second counts and the John Brown men's soccer team needed nearly every one of them in its season opener Friday night.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.