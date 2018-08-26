Former Panther Baldwin loving life with Aztecs

Photo submitted by Stephanie Truitt Former Siloam Springs football standout and current San Diego State senior Parker Baldwin, left, poses with former Panthers assistant coach Tad Davis prior to the Aztecs' game against Stanford during the 2017 season. Baldwin and Davis developed a close bond while at Siloam Springs.

Tad Davis hasn't coached Parker Baldwin since the spring of 2014 when Baldwin -- then a junior in high school -- was in the midst of winning the Class 6A 200 meters state championship with the Siloam Springs track team.