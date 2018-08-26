JBU opens art and engineering studio

Art and engineering remain top majors among new students

Photo submitted John Brown University's Peer-Andrus Studio and Project Barn is a 16,000-square-foot facility that provides essential studio and project space for art and engineering students.
John Brown University held the first classes this week in the Peer-Andrus Studio and Project Barn, a 16,800-square-foot facility that provides essential studio and project space for art and engineering students.

