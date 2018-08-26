JBU opens art and engineering studio
Art and engineering remain top majors among new students
Sunday, August 26, 2018
John Brown University held the first classes this week in the Peer-Andrus Studio and Project Barn, a 16,800-square-foot facility that provides essential studio and project space for art and engineering students.
