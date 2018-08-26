JBU volleyball swept in first two matches of season
Sunday, August 26, 2018
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The John Brown University volleyball team dropped its first two matches of the season Friday in the Northwestern (Iowa) Red Raider Classic.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.