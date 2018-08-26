Nealon's late goal lifts women

Natalie Howard/JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Emily Jordan, left, makes a move on Bellevue (Neb.) forward Emily Weyant on Friday in the Golden Eagles' 1-0 victory at Alumni Field.

Inspired by a large home crowd and a quality opponent, the John Brown women's soccer team continued its strong start to the 2018 season Friday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.