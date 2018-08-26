Oaks falls in season opener, hosts Arkoma on Friday
Sunday, August 26, 2018
GANS, Okla. -- The Oaks-Mission (Okla.) Warriors fell 46-14 in their season-opener on Friday against the Gans Grizzlies.
