Rep. Womack: 'This is what downtowns are supposed to be like'

By Hunter McFerrin Staff Writer n hmcferrin@nwadg.com

Sunday, August 26, 2018

Print item

Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday Rep. Steve Womack posed for a picture with the management and employees of Blogs for Brands, a digital marketing company located on South Broadway Street. Pictured (from left) are Solomon Willis, State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), Yoon Kim, Benji Goosen (behind Kim), Erik Velasquez, Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), Thomas Mulcahy, Ken McClary and last but not least, the office dog, Shonekey.
Zoom

Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday Rep. Steve Womack posed for a picture with the management and employees of Blogs for Brands, a digital marketing company located on South Broadway Street. Pictured (from left) are Solomon Willis, State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), Yoon Kim, Benji Goosen (behind Kim), Erik Velasquez, Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), Thomas Mulcahy, Ken McClary and last but not least, the office dog, Shonekey.

With the U.S. House of Representatives out of session for an August recess, Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) paid a visit to Siloam Springs on Thursday afternoon to take some time to reconnect with constituents and visit some local small businesses in the downtown area.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.