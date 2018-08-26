Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday Rep. Steve Womack posed for a picture with the management and employees of Blogs for Brands, a digital marketing company located on South Broadway Street. Pictured (from left) are Solomon Willis, State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), Yoon Kim, Benji Goosen (behind Kim), Erik Velasquez, Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), Thomas Mulcahy, Ken McClary and last but not least, the office dog, Shonekey.

With the U.S. House of Representatives out of session for an August recess, Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) paid a visit to Siloam Springs on Thursday afternoon to take some time to reconnect with constituents and visit some local small businesses in the downtown area.