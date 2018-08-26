Wheat to lead school clinic, Bright Futures
Bright Futures Siloam Springs annual Backpack Bonanza serves a record number of students.
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Krystal Wheat, the new director of Panther Health and Wellness Clinic and Bright Futures Siloam Springs, is a familiar face in Siloam Springs and a long-time advocate for local students.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.