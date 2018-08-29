Correction

An article titled 'Cherokee Casino now offering ball, dice games,' in the Wednesday, Aug. 22 issue of the Herald-Leader incorrectly reported the Cherokee Casino in Roland, Okla., is now offering craps and will soon offer roulette. Actually, the casino on Roland now offers roulette and will begin offering craps in September. The casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., currently offers both games. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

