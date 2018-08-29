JBU volleyball off to 0-4 start
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The John Brown University volleyball team held a brief lead over No. 18 Doane (Neb.) on Saturday, but the Tigers finished with three straight wins and the Golden Eagles fell in their second outing of the day in straight sets in the second day of the Red Raider Classic.
