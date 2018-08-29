JBU volleyball off to 0-4 start

Photo submitted John Brown opposite side hitter Megan Beck goes up for a hit against Northwestern (Iowa) last Friday in the Northwestern Red Raider Classic in Orange City, Iowa. The Golden Eagles return to action Wednesday at Southwestern Christian (Okla.) to open Sooner Athletic Conference play.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The John Brown University volleyball team held a brief lead over No. 18 Doane (Neb.) on Saturday, but the Tigers finished with three straight wins and the Golden Eagles fell in their second outing of the day in straight sets in the second day of the Red Raider Classic.