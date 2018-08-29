Logan tabbed SAC Defensive Player of the Week
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
John Brown University sophomore goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan was tabbed as the Sooner Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon by the league office for her performance in the Golden Eagles' wins at No. 10 Columbia (Mo.) and versus Bellevue (Neb.).
