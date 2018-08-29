SSHS girls earn win over West
n The Wolverines defeated the Panthers in a nine-hole match at SSCC.
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
The Siloam Springs girls golf team picked up its second home victory of the season Monday, defeating Bentonville West 132-163 in a nine-hole match at Siloam Springs Country Club.
