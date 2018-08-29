'Stronger than ever'

Ellis not letting two ACL tears stop him

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Print item

Bud Sullins/Specail to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior quarterback Landon Ellis makes a throw against Pea Ridge during the two teams' Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Aug. 17. Ellis and the Panthers open the season Friday at Pryor, Okla.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Specail to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior quarterback Landon Ellis makes a throw against Pea Ridge during the two teams' Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Aug. 17. Ellis and the Panthers open the season Friday at Pryor, Okla.

Landon Ellis knows way more about his left knee than he'd like to. And he's got the scars to prove it.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.